Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) rose 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 15,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 8,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.23.

Pan African Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining and production of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Phoenix Platinum, Corporate Office and Funding Company. The Barberton Mines segment sells gold to financial institutions located in Barberton, South Africa.

