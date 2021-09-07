Pancake Bunny Price Reaches $5.72 on Top Exchanges (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be bought for $5.72 or 0.00012287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00059129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00148002 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00044467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.74 or 0.00732416 BTC.

About Pancake Bunny

Pancake Bunny (CRYPTO:BUNNY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

