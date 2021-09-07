PancakeSwap (CAKE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $638.78 Million

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 17% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and approximately $638.78 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for $20.38 or 0.00043544 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00060712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.57 or 0.00148614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.41 or 0.00731445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 218,677,019 coins. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

