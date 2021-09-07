Panda Yield (BBOO) Market Cap Reaches $45,655.47

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Panda Yield has a market cap of $45,655.47 and approximately $6,777.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Panda Yield coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Panda Yield has traded down 24.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00059118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00148926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.33 or 0.00736806 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00044083 BTC.

Panda Yield Profile

Panda Yield is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

