Pangolin (PNG) Achieves Market Cap of $30.19 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 19.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Pangolin has a market cap of $30.19 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for $1.41 or 0.00003025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pangolin has traded down 17.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00058826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.70 or 0.00130035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.00176774 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.99 or 0.07157291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,733.91 or 1.00116474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.29 or 0.00889670 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

