Parachute Trading 17.5% Lower This Week (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $291,926.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00052225 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000548 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 632,448,769 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

