Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.28.

Several analysts recently issued reports on POU shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cormark raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Shares of POU opened at C$14.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 14.88. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.96 and a 12-month high of C$17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.02%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total transaction of C$67,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$230,935.28. Also, Senior Officer David Blake Reid acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.70 per share, with a total value of C$25,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,547 shares in the company, valued at C$273,646.90. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,475.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.