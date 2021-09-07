Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.51 and last traded at C$8.48. 85,829 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 149,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.44.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSI. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pason Systems from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pason Systems to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pason Systems to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pason Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of C$701.93 million and a PE ratio of 188.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 444.44%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

