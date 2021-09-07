Patientory Price Hits $0.0189 on Top Exchanges (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Patientory coin can now be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Patientory has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Patientory has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $295.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Patientory alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00064210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00016826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.04 or 0.00146958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00046150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.12 or 0.00744383 BTC.

Patientory Coin Profile

Patientory is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.