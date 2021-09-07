Patron Trading 17.6% Lower This Week (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Patron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Patron has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $5,819.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Patron has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00061247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00149214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.14 or 0.00742276 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00042929 BTC.

About Patron

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

