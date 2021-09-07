Pax Dollar (PAX) Price Tops $0.99 on Exchanges

Pax Dollar (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $938.82 million and approximately $83.17 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002107 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00112171 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00026403 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.