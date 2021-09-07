Paxos Standard Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $945.72 million and approximately $102.49 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00106964 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00026538 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

