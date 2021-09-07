Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Trading Down 6.7%

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) traded down 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.24 and last traded at $33.30. 11,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 480,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYCR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

About Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

