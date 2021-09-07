Paytomat Hits One Day Volume of $1.00 (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded down 41.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, Paytomat has traded down 47.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Paytomat coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Paytomat has a total market capitalization of $14,456.83 and $1.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00058613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00126307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.64 or 0.00174099 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,552.84 or 0.07576373 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,908.38 or 1.00031484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $418.34 or 0.00892106 BTC.

Paytomat Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

