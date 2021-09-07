Peanut Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Peanut has a market cap of $2.70 million and $644,388.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peanut has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Peanut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00059509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002846 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00147146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.10 or 0.00744573 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00044679 BTC.

About Peanut

Peanut (CRYPTO:NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,241,845 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

