Peercoin (PPC) Price Hits $0.88 on Top Exchanges

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00001871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Peercoin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $23.79 million and $38,456.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000089 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,114,406 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

