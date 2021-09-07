PegNet (PEG) Market Cap Hits $227,743.14

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. PegNet has a market capitalization of $227,743.14 and approximately $830.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PegNet has traded up 94.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00056710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00127330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.97 or 0.00175242 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,602.13 or 0.07796164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,526.22 or 1.00697694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $418.55 or 0.00905875 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

