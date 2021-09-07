Pendle (PENDLE) Market Capitalization Tops $31.08 Million

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Pendle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001424 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pendle has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Pendle has a market capitalization of $31.08 million and approximately $839,498.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00057550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00127673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.91 or 0.00175008 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,391.43 or 0.07335835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,306.32 or 1.00163027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.54 or 0.00885857 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

