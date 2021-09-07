PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.31 Million

Equities analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to announce $21.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.09 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted sales of $21.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full year sales of $82.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.17 million to $83.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $89.69 million, with estimates ranging from $85.60 million to $93.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 83.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFLT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $501.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.04. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,207.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.7% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

