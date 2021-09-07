Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,249.27

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,249.27 ($16.32) and traded as high as GBX 1,265 ($16.53). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 1,262 ($16.49), with a volume of 393,732 shares trading hands.

PNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pennon Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,072 ($14.01) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pennon Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,249.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,102.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 12.86, a current ratio of 14.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45.

In other Pennon Group news, insider Paul Boote sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,304 ($17.04), for a total transaction of £27,501.36 ($35,930.70).

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

