Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $311,123,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,709 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 33.3% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 22.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,034,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $5,387,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 712,056 shares of company stock valued at $177,065,162 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM stock opened at $267.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $261.47 billion, a PE ratio of 107.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $275.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.18.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Oppenheimer raised their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities raised their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.