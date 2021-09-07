Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,574,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $760,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,056,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,363,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,479,000.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF stock opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $76.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.59.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.