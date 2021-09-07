Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,273 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 174,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.1% during the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 83,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

NYSE T opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.78 billion, a PE ratio of -88.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.30.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.