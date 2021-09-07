Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,620.00

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 34.6% higher against the US dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $3,620.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be bought for $139.43 or 0.00299218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pepemon Pepeballs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00059118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00148926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.33 or 0.00736806 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00044083 BTC.

About Pepemon Pepeballs

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pepemon Pepeballs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepemon Pepeballs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.