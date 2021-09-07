Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFGC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.13. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,749,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 66,755.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

