Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €183.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €193.00 ($227.06) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €199.42 ($234.61).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

RI stock opened at €185.85 ($218.65) on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a one year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €183.55 and its 200-day moving average price is €174.51.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.