Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €225.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) received a €225.00 ($264.71) target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €193.00 ($227.06) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €199.42 ($234.61).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of EPA RI opened at €185.85 ($218.65) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €183.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of €174.51. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.