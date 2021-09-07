Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €205.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) received a €205.00 ($241.18) price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €199.42 ($234.61).

Shares of EPA RI opened at €185.85 ($218.65) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €183.55 and its 200-day moving average price is €174.51. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

