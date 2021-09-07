Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $108.30 Million

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Perpetual Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $19.62 or 0.00041569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $108.30 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00060046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014858 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.00151792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.28 or 0.00748612 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00044830 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Coin Profile

Perpetual Protocol (CRYPTO:PERP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,018,750 coins. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi . Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

Perpetual Protocol Coin Trading

