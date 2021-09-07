Petrofac (LON:PFC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $104.41

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.41 ($1.36) and traded as high as GBX 110.92 ($1.45). Petrofac shares last traded at GBX 107.90 ($1.41), with a volume of 682,822 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 104.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 116.71. The company has a market cap of £373.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In related news, insider Matthias Bichsel bought 4,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £4,990.92 ($6,520.67).

About Petrofac (LON:PFC)

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

