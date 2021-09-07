Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.22

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 24.22 ($0.32) and traded as low as GBX 21.32 ($0.28). Petropavlovsk shares last traded at GBX 21.32 ($0.28), with a volume of 4,358,134 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £843.69 million and a PE ratio of -23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

