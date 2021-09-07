Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.4% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,067,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

