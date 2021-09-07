PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in PG&E in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PG&E by 4.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 545,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 23,030 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 6.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 793,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 47,639 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,713,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,210,000 after buying an additional 2,477,563 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,357,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,603,000 after buying an additional 258,338 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCG opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCG shares. Mizuho upped their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.94.

In other news, Director Robert C. Flexon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,054.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

