Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Tops $0.0384 on Exchanges

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and $12,149.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00059037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00127992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.67 or 0.00175808 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,550.72 or 0.07551503 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,932.70 or 0.99814273 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $420.11 or 0.00893465 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 62,906,424 coins. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.