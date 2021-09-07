Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $106.36

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $106.36 and last traded at $106.27, with a volume of 106834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.10.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

The firm has a market cap of $165.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PM. Capital International Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039,559 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 329.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 568.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 364.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,938 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

