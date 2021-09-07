Phore Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Phore has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $13,879.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0840 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phore has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015221 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00011580 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.60 or 0.00553101 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,874,922 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

