Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PHR. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.10.

NYSE PHR traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $68.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,709. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.30. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total transaction of $350,550.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 57,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $4,160,723.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 277,589 shares of company stock worth $18,483,307. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

