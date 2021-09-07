PIBBLE (PIB) Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. One PIBBLE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $31.24 million and $48,551.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PIBBLE has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00059862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00155565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00045813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $345.14 or 0.00735807 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIB is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

