Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)’s stock price fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.42 and last traded at $57.82. 2,819 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 779,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.56. The company has a market cap of $878.63 million, a P/E ratio of -82.18 and a beta of 0.33.

In related news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $1,664,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $1,486,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,965.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 19.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

