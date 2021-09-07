Pillar 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $257,492.00 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Pillar has a total market cap of $12.23 million and approximately $257,492.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pillar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0472 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00060264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00148779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.44 or 0.00743073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00044422 BTC.

Pillar (PLR) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

