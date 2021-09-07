PIN (PIN) Price Tops $0.0484

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last week, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the dollar. One PIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.06 or 0.00127669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.02 or 0.00174334 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,548.93 or 0.07543482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,936.60 or 0.99766932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $416.81 or 0.00885964 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

