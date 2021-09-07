Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.52

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 160201 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.34. The company has a market cap of C$175.30 million and a P/E ratio of -9.81.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,222,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,222,350.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.