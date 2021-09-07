Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG reduced its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,634 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $12,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Pinterest by 1,970.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193,041 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111,177 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 323.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,068,000 after buying an additional 3,538,891 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.02.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.57. The company had a trading volume of 147,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,305,610. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.86. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 269.48 and a beta of 1.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $597,340.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $1,748,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 963,470 shares of company stock valued at $68,318,722. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

