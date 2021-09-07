Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:HNW traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $15.64. 33,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,547. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $15.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) by 73.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.