Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSEAMERICAN:HNW traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $15.64. 33,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,547. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $15.78.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.
