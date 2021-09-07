Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0725 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Pioneer High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE PHT traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 124,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,092. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pioneer High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

