Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MHI traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.51. The company had a trading volume of 36,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,304. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $13.21.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

