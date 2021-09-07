Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PLLIF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pirelli & C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Pirelli & C. alerts:

OTCMKTS:PLLIF remained flat at $$6.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65. Pirelli & C. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $6.42.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Pirelli & C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pirelli & C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.