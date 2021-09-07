Pivot Token (PVT) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $9.44 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Pivot Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00060712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.57 or 0.00148614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $342.41 or 0.00731445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00043544 BTC.

Pivot Token Coin Profile

Pivot Token (PVT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Coin Trading

