PIVX Price Reaches $0.84 on Major Exchanges (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00001813 BTC on popular exchanges. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $56.49 million and $838,284.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00012575 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00024080 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 66,976,795 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

