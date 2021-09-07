Pizza (PIZZA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $199,466.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 23.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Pizza coin can now be bought for $0.0437 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a market cap of $1.35 million and $199,466.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pizza has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001706 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00039134 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007614 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.20 or 0.01078281 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

